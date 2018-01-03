Goa Carbon to consider interim dividend

With reference to communication dated December 20, 2017, intimating that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled to be held on January 06, 2018 will inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the three months period ended December 31, 2017. Goa Carbon Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors at the said meeting are also likely to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE