Jun 19, 2017 02:47 PM IST
Jun 19, 2017 02:47 PM IST

Goa Carbon's board meeting on July 13, 2017
Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13th July, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the three months period ending on 30th June, 2017 along with other matters.

Further, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Directors, Statutory Auditors and all the designated employees including their immediate relatives from 23rd June, 2017 to 15th July, 2017 (both days inclusive).
