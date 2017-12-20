App
Dec 20, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon's board meeting on January 06, 2018

Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 6th January, 2018, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the three months period ending on 31st December, 2017 along with other matters.

 
 
Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 6th January, 2018, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the three months period ending on 31st December, 2017 along with other matters. Further, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Directors, Statutory Auditors and all the designated employees including their immediate relatives from 21st December, 2017 to 8th January, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
