GNFC's board meeting on May 29, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017, inter-alia to - (i)consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017; and (ii) recommend Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all Designated Persons as defined in the Code from 22nd May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 and the same will reopen on 1st June, 2017.Source : BSE