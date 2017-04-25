App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 24, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GNFC's board meeting on May 29, 2017.

We hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017,

GNFC's board meeting on May 29, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017, inter-alia to - (i)consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017; and (ii) recommend Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all Designated Persons as defined in the Code from 22nd May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 and the same will reopen on 1st June, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.