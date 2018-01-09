GNA Axles' board meeting on January 19, 2018

This is to inform you that pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday , 19th January, 2017, at the Corporate Office of the Company at VPO Mehtiana Dist. Hoshiarpur , Inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and period ended 31st December 2017.Further, in terms of the provisions of the Company's code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from January 12, 2017 to January 21, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the Designated Persons (including Directors and designated employees as per Company's aforesaid code) and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE