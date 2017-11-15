GMR Infrastructure - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III Part A , GMR Infrastructure Limited informed that Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 14, 2017 have approved the following :i. Appointment of Mr. Vikas Deep Gupta as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect; andii. Appointment of Mr. Tangirala Venkat Ramana as ' Company Secretary & Compliance Officer' of the Company effective from November 15, 2017 , in place of Mr. Adi Seshavataram Cherukupalli.Further informed that, Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director has re-designated as 'Managing Director and CEO' without any change in terms of his appointment.Source : BSE