HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMR Infrastructure - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III Part A , GMR Infrastructure Limited informed that Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 14, 2017 have approved the following :
i. Appointment of Mr. Vikas Deep Gupta as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate

 
 
i. Appointment of Mr. Vikas Deep Gupta as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect; and
ii. Appointment of Mr. Tangirala Venkat Ramana as ' Company Secretary & Compliance Officer' of the Company effective from November 15, 2017 , in place of Mr. Adi Seshavataram Cherukupalli.

Further informed that, Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director has re-designated as 'Managing Director and CEO' without any change in terms of his appointment.
Source : BSE
