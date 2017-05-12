May 12, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GMM Pfaudler recommends final dividend
GMM Pfaudler Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, have considered and approved the Final Dividend at Rs. 1.90 per share on 14,617,500 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, aggregating to Rs. 27,773,250/- for the year 2016-17 was recommended.
- Final Dividend @ Rs. 1.90 per share on 14,617,500 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, aggregating to Rs. 27,773,250/- for the year 2016-17 was recommended. The dividend if approved by the Members, the dividend warrants will be dispatched / remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
