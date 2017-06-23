GM Breweries' board meeting on July 06, 2017

Dear Sir,Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company at Ganesh Niwas, S. Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025 on Thursday, July 06, 2017, at 4.30 P.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the unau¬dited Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30, 2017.Kindly take a note that the trading window, as described in ' Code of conduct for prevention of insider trading' of the company as per SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulation will remain closed for the above purpose from June 23, 2017 till expiry of 48 hours of publication of the unaudited financial results of the company.Source : BSE