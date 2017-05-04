Gloster to consider dividend

Gloster Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record, the adoption of the annual accounts of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17.Further, Trading Window of the Company will be closed from May 04, 2017 to May 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE