Gloster's board meeting on May 12, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 12th May,2017 at 11.45 A.M. at 21 Strand Road, Kolkata 700001 to consider and take on record, amongst other business the adoption of the annual accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March,2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17. Further,Trading Window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, the 4th May,2017 to Tuesday,the 16th May,2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE