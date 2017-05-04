App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gloster's board meeting on May 12, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 12th May,2017 at 11.45 A.M. at 21 Strand Road, Kolkata 700001 to consider and take on record, amongst other business the adoption of the annual accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March,2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17.

Gloster's board meeting on May 12, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 12th May,2017 at 11.45 A.M. at 21 Strand Road, Kolkata 700001 to consider and take on record, amongst other business the adoption of the annual accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March,2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17. Further,Trading Window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, the 4th May,2017 to Tuesday,the 16th May,2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.