Globus Spirits to consider dividend

Globus Spirits Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17 on the equity shares of the Company and in this connection the trading window of the company shall remain closed for the Directors and Senior employees of the company from May 13, 2017 to May 21, 2017 (both the days inclusive) pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE