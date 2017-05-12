Globus Spirits' board meeting on May 19, 2017

In terms of the Clause 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 19th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17 on the equity shares of the company and in this connection the trading window of the company shall remain closed for the Directors and Senior employees of the company from 13th May 2017 to 21st May 2017 (both the days inclusive) pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE