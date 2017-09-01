App
Aug 31, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Globus Spirits' AGM held on September 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year 2016-17 will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11.00 A.M.

Notice is hereby given that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year 2016-17 will be held on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Auditorium of IETE, 2, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003. Please also note that the Book Closure Date for the purpose of AGM has been fixed from 20th September 2017 to 26th September 2017 (both days inclusive).
Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , the Company has fixed the cut-off date (i.e. record date) for the purpose of reckoning eligibility of members for e-voting & for voting physically at the AGM is Tuesday, 19th September, 2017. The detailed instruction for the same is given in the Note No. 10 of the AGM Notice.

In this regard, we are attaching herewith the copy of Annual Report and the copy of Notice of AGM, Attendance Slip and Proxy Form.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

