Globus Corpooration's board meeting on December 12, 2017

Intimation is given by the company that the Meeting of the board of director of the company will be held on Tuesday December 12,2017 at its Registered office. to consider and approve the unaudited financials result for quarter ended 30th September 2017 and any other matter with the permission of board.
Intimation is given by the company that the Meeting of the board of director of the company will be held on Tuesday December 12,2017 at its Registered office. to consider and approve the unaudited financials result for quarter ended 30th September 2017 and any other matter with the permission of board.Source : BSE