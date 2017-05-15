Globus Constructors' board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Company hereby informs the stock exchange that the 01st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 will be held on 27th day of May, 2017 at 12:30 PM at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017Source : BSE