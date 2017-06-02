App
Jun 02, 2017 09:37 PM IST

Globe Commercia: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday the May 30, 2017.

Globe Commercia: Outcome of board meeting
we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday the May 30, 2017 approved the following:

1.Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2.Approval of statement of Assets and liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2017.

3.Also note that Shyam C. Agrawal & Co. Statutory auditors of the Company have issued the Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 with unmodified opinion.
