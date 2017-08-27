Global Vectra Helicorp's board meeting on September 07, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 46 (2) (l) (i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday, 07th September, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Kindly also note that Pursuant to Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, the Company is required to comply with adoption of Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) starting 1st April, 2017 as the financial year of the Company is from 1st April to 31st March. Pursuant to SEBI Circular dated 05th July, 2016, for the first two quarters of implementation of IND AS, relaxation by way of extension for 30 days over and above 45 days is granted to the companies for approval of unaudited financial results for such quarters. Accordingly, the Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, 07th September ,2017 to approve IND AS compliant unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 being within the time limit granted by SEBI.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company from 29th August, 2017 to 9th September , 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE