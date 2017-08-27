App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global Vectra Helicorp's board meeting on September 07, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 46 (2) (l) (i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday, 07th September, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended

Global Vectra Helicorp's board meeting on September 07, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 46 (2) (l) (i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday, 07th September, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Kindly also note that Pursuant to Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, the Company is required to comply with adoption of Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) starting 1st April, 2017 as the financial year of the Company is from 1st April to 31st March. Pursuant to SEBI Circular dated 05th July, 2016, for the first two quarters of implementation of IND AS, relaxation by way of extension for 30 days over and above 45 days is granted to the companies for approval of unaudited financial results for such quarters. Accordingly, the Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, 07th September ,2017 to approve IND AS compliant unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 being within the time limit granted by SEBI.
Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company from 29th August, 2017 to 9th September , 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.