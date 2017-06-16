Global Offshore: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16th June, 2017 - the following resolutions were passed :1. Cessation of Mr.Ashok Garware as Executive Chairman w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June, 2017 and continues to act as "Non-Executive Chairman".2. Resignation of Mr.Niladri Sengupta as CFO w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June,2017.3. Appointment of Mr.Niladri Sengupta as an Additional Director & Whole Time Director subject to approval of Shareholder at the ensuing AGM and Secured Creditors of the Company w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 for a period of 3 years.4. Appointment of Mr.Pradip S Shah as CFO w.e.f. 1st July, 2017Source : BSE