App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 16, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global Offshore: Outcome of board meeting

Global Offshore in its board meeting held on 16th June, 2017 has passed resolutions regarding cessation of Mr.Ashok Garware as Executive Chairman w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June, 2017 and continues to act as "Non-Executive Chairman

Global Offshore: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16th June, 2017 - the following resolutions were passed :

1. Cessation of Mr.Ashok Garware as Executive Chairman w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June, 2017 and continues to act as "Non-Executive Chairman".

2. Resignation of Mr.Niladri Sengupta as CFO w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June,2017.

3. Appointment of Mr.Niladri Sengupta as an Additional Director & Whole Time Director subject to approval of Shareholder at the ensuing AGM and Secured Creditors of the Company w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 for a period of 3 years.

4. Appointment of Mr.Pradip S Shah as CFO w.e.f. 1st July, 2017Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.