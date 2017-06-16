Jun 16, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Global Offshore: Outcome of board meeting
Global Offshore in its board meeting held on 16th June, 2017 has passed resolutions regarding cessation of Mr.Ashok Garware as Executive Chairman w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June, 2017 and continues to act as "Non-Executive Chairman
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16th June, 2017 - the following resolutions were passed :
1. Cessation of Mr.Ashok Garware as Executive Chairman w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June, 2017 and continues to act as "Non-Executive Chairman".
2. Resignation of Mr.Niladri Sengupta as CFO w.e.f. closing hours of 30th June,2017.
3. Appointment of Mr.Niladri Sengupta as an Additional Director & Whole Time Director subject to approval of Shareholder at the ensuing AGM and Secured Creditors of the Company w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 for a period of 3 years.
4. Appointment of Mr.Pradip S Shah as CFO w.e.f. 1st July, 2017Source : BSE
