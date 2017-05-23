May 23, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Global Offshore's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (L.O. & D R) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (L.O. & D R) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE