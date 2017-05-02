App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global Land Masters Corporation's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company, Global Land Masters Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred as 'The Company'), is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th day of May, 2017 at 04:00 PM

In pursuance of regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company, Global Land Masters Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred as 'The Company'), is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th day of May, 2017 at 04:00 PM, at corporate office of the Company situated at House No. 1411, Sector 21, Panchkula, Haryana-134112 for taking up the following matter(s): 1.To consider, Discuss and if thought fit to approve audited financial results for quarter ended on 31.03.2017. 2.To take up any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson and consented by majority of board of directors.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

