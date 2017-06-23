App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 23, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global Infra: Outcome of EGM

Global Infra has informed about the outcome of the EGM.

The Items said out in the Notice for which the approvals from the Shareholders is required is as follows;

1.Consolidation Of Equity Shares From The Face Value Of Re. 1/- Per Share To Rs. 10/- Per Share
2.Alteration Of The Capital Clause In The Memorandum Of Association
The Chairman concluded the meeting stating that the results of the voting process shall be announced within 48 hours from the conclusion of this meeting.
Source : BSE

