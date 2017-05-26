Global Infra: Outcome of board meeting

App
May 25, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the board meeting of Directors of our Company was held today, 25th May, 2017.

Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held today, 25th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company which approved and took on record the following items;



1.To proceed with Consolidation in the Face Value of Shares from Rs. 1/- to Rs. 10/- subject to shareholders' approval by way of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23rd June, 2017,



2.Appointment of M/s. Ankita Nevatia & Co. (COP: 9708) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-2018 and



3.Appointment of M/s. R A N K S & Associates (FRN. 329271E) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-2018.

Source : BSE

