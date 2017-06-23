Global Infra's EGM held on June 23, 2017

Please find attached the Scrutinizer's report dated 23rd June, 2017 issued by Mr. Nikunj Kanodia, Scrutinizer on the Voting (e-voting and Ballot) of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held today at 505, Dimple Arcade Annex-A Thakur Complex, Asha Nagar, Behind Sai Dham, Kandivali East, Mumbai- 400101.Source : BSE