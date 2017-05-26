May 25, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Global Infra's board meeting held on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Corporate office of the Company on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at 11.00 A.M.
Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Corporate office of the Company on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at 11.00 AM., to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE