Announcements
May 11, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global Infra's board meeting on May 25, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company on Thursday, 25th day of May, 2017 at 04.00 PM.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) and 29 (3)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company on Thursday, 25th day of May, 2017 at 04.00 PM., to discuss and consider the following items; 1.Consolidation in the Face Value of Shares from Rs. 1/- to Rs. 10/- 2.Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for FY 2017-18 3.To consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. This is for the information of Members.Source : BSE

