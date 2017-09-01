Glittke Granite's AGM on September 22, 2017

31/08/2017The Officer,The Stock Exchange, MumbaiThe Corporate Relation Department,25th Floor,New Trading Ring,Rotunda Building, P.J.TowersDalal Street, Mumbai-400 001Fax022 22722037/39/41/61Security Code: 513528Re: AGM including intimation of E-voting facility and date of Book ClosureThis is to inform you that Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 42, KIADB, Industrial Area, Hoskote, Bangalore, Karnataka-562114 at 12.30 P.M. (IST)In terms of Section I08 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Company is providing facility to its Members to cast their votes by electronic means. The members as on cut-off date September, 15th 2017 shall be eligible to cast their votes through remote e-voting or voting at AGM. Remote e- voting shall commence at 9.00 A.M. (IST) on Tuesday, 19th September and shall end at 5.00 p.m. (IST) on Thursday, 21st September, 20 I 7.This is to further inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday 16/09/2017 to Friday 22/09/2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the said Annual General Meeting.Kindly take the note of the same.Thanking you,Yours faithfullyFor Glittek Granites Ltd.Lata BagriCompany SecretarySource : BSE