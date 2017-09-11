Sep 11, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg, the generic version of Rythmol SR Capsules, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline, LLC.
