you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg, the generic version of Rythmol SR Capsules, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline, LLC.

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg

With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
