Jun 27, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Indomethacin Extended-Release Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Indomethacin Extended-Release Capsules USP, 75 mg, the generic version of Indocin SR Extended-Release Capsules, 75 mg of Iroko Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Indomethacin Extended-Release Capsules
Dear Sirs,
Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA Approval for
Indomethacin Extended-Release Capsules USP, 75 mg

With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE

