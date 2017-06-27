Jun 27, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Indomethacin Extended-Release Capsules
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Indomethacin Extended-Release Capsules USP, 75 mg, the generic version of Indocin SR Extended-Release Capsules, 75 mg of Iroko Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA Approval for
Indomethacin Extended-Release Capsules USP, 75 mg
Source : BSE
