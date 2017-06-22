Jun 22, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharma receives tentative ANDA approval for Solifenacin Succinate tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Solifenacin Succinate Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, the generic version of Vesicare Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Astellas Pharma US Inc.
