Jun 14, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharma receives tentative ANDA approval for Saxagliptin tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg of AstraZeneca AB.
