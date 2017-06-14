App
Jun 14, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma receives tentative ANDA approval for Saxagliptin tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg of AstraZeneca AB.

Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg

With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.
