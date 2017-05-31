May 31, 2017 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Atomoxetine Capsules USP, 10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 100 mg.
Dear Sirs,
Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Atomoxetine Capsules USP,
10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 100 mg
With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.
Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Atomoxetine Capsules USP,
10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 100 mg
With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.
Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE