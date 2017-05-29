May 29, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Nebivolol Tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Nebivolol Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.
Dear Sirs,
Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for
Nebivolol Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.
Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
