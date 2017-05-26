App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 26, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA has been granted final approval by the USFDA for Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, the generic version of Benicar Tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets
Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for

Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg



With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.



Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.