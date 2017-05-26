May 26, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA has been granted final approval by the USFDA for Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, the generic version of Benicar Tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.
Source : BSE
