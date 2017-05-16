App
May 16, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to Initiate clinical study for GBR 1342

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the USFDA cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 study of GBR 1342, a humanized, bispecific monoclonal antibody (bsAb) being studied for the treatment of multiple myeloma in patients who have received prior therapies.

Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to Initiate Clinical Study for GBR 1342, Second Investigational New Drug from Immuno-Oncology Portfolio With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.Source : BSE

