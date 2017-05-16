May 16, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to Initiate clinical study for GBR 1342
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the USFDA cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 study of GBR 1342, a humanized, bispecific monoclonal antibody (bsAb) being studied for the treatment of multiple myeloma in patients who have received prior therapies.
