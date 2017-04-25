Apr 25, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharma initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the USFDA cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug application to initiate a first-in-human study of GBR 310, a proposed biosimilar, which will assess its pharmacokinetics in comparison to XOLAIR (omalizumab) in healthy adult volunteers between 18-65 years of age.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Initiates Clinical Investigation for GBR 310, its Proposed Biosimilar Candidate for XOLAIR® With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory. Request you to kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE