Apr 19, 2017 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharma receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted tentative approval by the USFDA for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg, the generic version of Pradaxa Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Sub:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory. Request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking You. Yours faithfully, For Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Harish Kuber Company Secretary & Compliance OfficerSource : BSE