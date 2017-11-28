App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 28, 2017 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

USFDA issues 7 observations to Glenmark Pharma's Baddi unit

We have to inform you that the Baddi unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited underwent an US FDA audit from November 6, 2017 to November 11, 2017. The USFDA issued seven observations through the form 483.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Sub: USFDA Audit -Baddi Unit

We have to inform you that the Baddi unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited underwent an US FDA audit from November 6, 2017 to November 11, 2017. The USFDA issued seven observations through the form 483. We are in the midst of providing a comprehensive response to the observations and would be replying to the FDA shortly on the observations.

At this point in time, we would like to inform you that the Baddi unit contributes approximately 10 percent of the revenue of US sales.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.