Jan 04, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharmaceutical launches biosimilar of Adalimumab in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the launch of the biosimilar of Adalimumab under a licensing agreement with Cadila Healthcare, the Zydus group for the treatment of Plaque Psoriasis and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

 
 
Developed by the researchers at the Zydus Research Centre, the biosimilar of Adalimumab was first launched by Zydus in 2014 and is manufactured at Zydus Biologics, the dedicated facility for product development and manufacturing of biologics and monoclonal antibodies.Source : BSE

Developed by the researchers at the Zydus Research Centre, the biosimilar of Adalimumab was first launched by Zydus in 2014 and is manufactured at Zydus Biologics, the dedicated facility for product development and manufacturing of biologics and monoclonal antibodies.Source : BSE
