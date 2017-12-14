App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 14, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma announces results from phase 3 safety study evaluating Ryaltris

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it met its primary clinical endpoint in a Phase 3 study evaluating the safety of Ryaltris, an investigational fixed-dose combination nasal spray, in perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR).

 
 
December 14, 2017

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results from a Phase 3 Safety Study Evaluating Ryaltris™ in Patients with Perennial Allergic Rhinitis

With reference to the subject mentioned above, kindly find attached media release which is self-explanatory.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
For Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited


Harish Kuber
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Source : BSE
