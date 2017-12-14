Glenmark Pharma announces results from phase 3 safety study evaluating Ryaltris

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it met its primary clinical endpoint in a Phase 3 study evaluating the safety of Ryaltris, an investigational fixed-dose combination nasal spray, in perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR).
December 14, 2017
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results from a Phase 3 Safety Study Evaluating Ryaltris™ in Patients with Perennial Allergic Rhinitis
Source : BSE
Source : BSE