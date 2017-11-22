Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for HAILEYTM Fe 1/20 tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for HAILEYTM Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate Tablets), the generic version of Loestrin1 Fe 1/20 Tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International.

At 11:14 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 594.45, up Rs 2.05, or 0.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 973.10 and 52-week low Rs 565.00 on 07 February, 2017 and 16 November, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 38.91 percent below its 52-week high and 5.21 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,773.49 crore. Source : BSE