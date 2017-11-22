App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for HAILEYTM Fe 1/20 tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for HAILEYTM Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate Tablets), the generic version of Loestrin1 Fe 1/20 Tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for HAILEYTM Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate Tablets), the generic version of Loestrin1 Fe 1/20 Tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International.

At 11:14 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 594.45, up Rs 2.05, or 0.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 973.10 and 52-week low Rs 565.00 on 07 February, 2017 and 16 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.91 percent below its 52-week high and 5.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,773.49 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.