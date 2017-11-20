App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for HAILEYTM 24 Fe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for HAILEYTM 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate Tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe Tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd.

 
 
