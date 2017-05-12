Glenmark: Outcome board meeting

The Board of Directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m., considered and approved the following: 1.Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 2.Recommended Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Re. 1/- each) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2016 - 2017 3.Re-appointment of Mr. Glenn Saldanha as a Chairman & Managing Director for a term of five years from May 16, 2017, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Re-appointment of Mrs. Cherylann Pinto as a Whole time Director for a term of five years from May 16, 2017, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5.Appointment of Mr. Murali Neelakantan as an Additional Director (Category - Executive Director) designated as 'Executive Director - Global General Counsel' of the CompanySource : BSE