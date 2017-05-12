App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark: Outcome board meeting

The Board of Directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on May 11, 2017.

Glenmark: Outcome board meeting
The Board of Directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m., considered and approved the following: 1.Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 2.Recommended Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Re. 1/- each) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2016 - 2017 3.Re-appointment of Mr. Glenn Saldanha as a Chairman & Managing Director for a term of five years from May 16, 2017, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Re-appointment of Mrs. Cherylann Pinto as a Whole time Director for a term of five years from May 16, 2017, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5.Appointment of Mr. Murali Neelakantan as an Additional Director (Category - Executive Director) designated as 'Executive Director - Global General Counsel' of the CompanySource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.