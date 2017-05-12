Glenmark's board meeting held on May 11, 2017.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Re. 1/- each) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2016 - 2017 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE