Glenmark's board meeting held on May 11, 2017.

May 11, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Re. 1/- each) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2016 - 2017 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE