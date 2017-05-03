May 02, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark's board meeting on May 11, 2017
We have to inform you that the board of directors meeting will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
We have to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE