Glenmark's board meeting May 11, 2017

We have to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE