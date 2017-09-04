Sep 04, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Glenmark Pharma's AGM on September 29, 2017
Further to our letter dated 4th August, 2017, enclosed please find herewith the Notice Convening the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 for your information and record.
Source : BSE
