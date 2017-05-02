App
Stocks
May 02, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals' board meeting on May 19, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday, 19th May 2017, inter-alia, to consider amongst other things, approval of audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company.

Pursuant to clause 33 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (LODR), this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday, 19th May 2017, inter-alia, to consider amongst other things, approval of audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company.Source : BSE

