GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals' board meeting on May 19, 2017

Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2017 Pursuant to clause 33 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (LODR), this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday, 19th May 2017, inter-alia, to consider amongst other things, approval of audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company.Source : BSE