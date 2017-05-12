May 12, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare recommends dividend
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, has recommended a Dividend at the rate of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each. The dividend shall be paid to the entitled Members on or before September 08, 2017.
