GlaxoSmith Con' board approves dividend at the rate of Rs. 70/- per equity share

The Board has recommended a Dividend at the rate of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each. The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 9, 2017, will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members and to those persons whose names appear as Beneficial owners as per the details to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. as at the close of business hours on August 3, 2017. The dividend shall be paid to the entitled Members on or before September 8, 2017. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from August 4, 2017 to August 9, 2017, both days inclusive, for the purpose of Dividend and Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE