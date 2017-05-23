Gitanjali Gems' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 to inter-alia consider, approve inter-alia the following agenda items : 1.To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 2.To consider and recommend payment of dividend, if any to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 `Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors /officers/Designated Employees of the Company from May 23, 2017 till June 1, 2017 as per the Code of Internal Procedures and conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company.Source : BSE